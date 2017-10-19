Changes On The Way For The Weekend

Weather Update:

We have one more completely sunny day again today for West Tennessee. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Tonight will not be as cool, but lows will still fall into the mid 40s overnight. Winds will be calm as well so there could be some patchy fog this morning in some locations.

This Weekend:

Friday will start sunny, but clouds are expected to increase as SW to NE oriented flow aloft increases in response to a trough dropping into the Plains. Southwest winds will help temperatures warm into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees for the high temperature for the day. Though it could be a degree or two warmer if the clouds take longer to take over. Saturday starts with clouds and then some breaks develop in the afternoon, that warming could lead to a few isolated showers mainly in the afternoon. Most stay dry. Sunday a cold front will start to approach the Mississippi River an area of rain will be ongoing west of the river. This is where models diverge. European model develops a new upper low pressure and deepens a surface low in Arkansas that moves north into the area, this slows the overall progression of the main wave keeping rain chances in the forecast even into Monday, this also presents an opportunity for convection ahead of the surface low which will develop of the nose of a low level jet. It is the season for secondary severe weather season, this is a typical pattern to produce it, so we’ll see if the other models come in line with this solution, or push the rain out quicker as the GFS is suggesting… Either way, rainfall totals look to be in the 1-2″ range for most of the area, with isolated higher totals, especially if convection becomes involved. We’ll keep an eye on it stay tuned for more updates…

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @wbbj7moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com