Firefighters Investigate Late Night Fire

Jackson, Tenn — Firefighters investigate a late night fire in Midtown Jackson. The fire broke out around 9 o’clock Wednesday night in the 100 block of Glendale Street. Neighbors say they saw the back of this home engulfed in flames. Firefighters say it started in the back of the home. The department says no one got hurt. Firefighters says a dog got trapped inside, but they did rescue the animal. Firefighters say the home did not have smoke detectors. The cause is still under investigation.