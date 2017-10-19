Freed-Hardeman University’s 16th president makes inaugural address

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University officially welcomed their new president Thursday.

“Freed-Hardeman’s 16th president, President David Shannon,” the new president’s son Colton Shannon said.

Everyone in the Loyd Auditorium stands to their feet as David Shannon walks to the podium for his inaugural address. The Freed-Hardeman alumnus and pastor now officially takes over as president.

“The power of Freed-Hardeman’s past is because God has surrounded her,” Freed-Hardeman University President David Shannon said. “The proof is in the present and the optimism of that is in the future.”

Some students said being there to witness a new president take over is a remarkable experience.

“It’s kind of cool to be at Freed when there’s that change from old to new,” senior Jacob Hollis said. “So it’s kind of cool to be a part of that history.”

“David Shannon presents a really different atmosphere,” junior Jesse Forkum said. “It’s kind of cool to be a part of the shift.”

Even though he only has four months under his belt, the students are excited for what President Shannon brings to Freed-Hardeman.

“He likes to interact with the student body,” Forkum said. “That’s something that the whole student body has welcomed.”

“Really personable, and you can tell he has the greatest intentions for the school and the student body,” Hollis said.

President Shannon outlined specific things he wants to get done during his tenure.

“We must continue to be dedicated to making sure that every guest that leaves our campus leaves knowing this is a hospitable place,” President Shannon said.

“All of those are very good points to make, and I’m very happy that he’s going to be leading our university from here on out,” Forkum said.

During the ceremony, President Shannon announced donors have given $5.5 million to various scholarship endowments.