Haywood Co. Interim Sheriff resigns; County commissioners seek new leader

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn — A surprise announcement from a Haywood county leader means big changes on the way for the entire community.

Chief Deputy Mike Smothers of the Haywood County Sheriff’s Department was next in line to lead the department since the passing of Sheriff Melvin Bond last month, but in a detailed resignation letter Smothers said “The ever-challenging work of law enforcement officers is mis-understood and most definitely under appreciated. I pray the Haywood county commission, and ultimately the voters of Haywood county, will make the best choice for the next Sheriff of Haywood county. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve and I look forward to the next chapter.”

In less than two weeks the Haywood County Sheriff’s department will be searching for a new leader. With the sudden news of Chief Deputy Mike Smothers announcement to retire October 31st, the county commission now has a big job on their hands.

“The sheriff position is very vital for safety purpose as well as the community streets and the jail,” Commissioner Robert Green said.

Next month county commissioners will meet to appoint a new sheriff.

County Mayor, Franklin Smith said “As far as I know everything is running okay right now, but I wouldn’t want to go 2 weeks without somebody in charge,”

“Probably 12 or 13 days without a sheriff if we don’t act quickly,” Green said.

Mayor Smith said if Smothers honors his resignation letter then they have to find someone to take over until commissioners can have a formal meeting.

“We go to the next senior person on the sheriff’s office would take over for that 2 weeks until somebody’s appointed,” Mayor Smith said.

Officials say more than 5 candidates have applied for the job. “It’s kind of an urgency not only for the employee, but for the community as a whole,” Green said.

Along with choosing an interim sheriff, the superintendent of the jail is also out on maternity leave.

“They’ve had a tough 6 to 8 weeks, but they’ve held in there they’ve done their jobs and I certainly would encourage them and the county is behind them 100%,” Mayor Smith said.

County leaders said with the department experiencing so many changes it’s important for them to stay strong.

“Just hang in there,” Green said. “County commission is coming to the rescue,”

Mayor Smith said he spoke with Chief Deputy Mike Smothers and has discussed the possibility of staying on as the interim sheriff until the next county commission meeting, no word yet on smothers decision.

County commissioners will meet November 13th to choose the next leader of the sheriff’s office.