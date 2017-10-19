Local sorority raises money for breast cancer awareness

JACKSON, Tenn.–Community members are finding new ways to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

From 5 to 8 Thursday night, the ladies of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority partnered with McAlister’s Deli for their third annual fundraiser. Guests could order any meal and 10% of proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.



“We have a few survivors in our chapter. Each of us have survivors in our family. I, personally, have survivors in my family, so it’s just very, very important to us,” said Latoshia Chism, Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority member.

They say they are thankful to those who came out and supported this event. They look forward to raising even more money next year.