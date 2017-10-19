Madison Co. Fire Dept. warns public about phone scam
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Fire Department is warning residents of what they call a fundraising scam involving calls from telemarketers.
The callers ask local residents for money they claim will help fund the Madison County Fire Department, according to a release from Fire Marshal Don Friddle.
The Madison County Fire Department is not associated with any telemarketing agency, according to the release.
They ask anyone who gets such a call to report it by calling 731-424-5577.
The department is working with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department to identify the source of the calls.