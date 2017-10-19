Man reportedly spends $500 in fake cash at Union City Wal-Mart

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Police are investigating after an unidentified man used 26 counterfeit $20 bills at Wal-Mart.

According to a report from the Union City Police Department, the man used the fake cash around 6 p.m. Wednesday to put $500 on a gift card and to pay the $3.74 service charge.

The store later realized the money was fake when a cash counter would not accept it.

The man who used the money was seen on surveillance video. Police describe him as a black man wearing white tennis shoes, blue jeans and a dark blue Kentucky hooded sweatshirt.

They say he left in a silver car but that no tag information was obtained through video.

An employee at the Union City store told police the Wal-Mart in Fulton recently had a similar incident.

Anyone with information can call the Union City Police Department at 731-885-1515.