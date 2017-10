Milan police seek help to find missing man

MILAN, Tenn. — The Milan Police Department needs your help to find a missing man.

The last known contact with Kevin Michael Small Jr., 25, was Oct. 2 in Memphis, according to police.

His mother told police she last saw him Sept. 22 and that it is unlike him to be missing for this length of time.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Milan Police Department at 731-686-3309.