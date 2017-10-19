Mugshots : Madison County : 10/18/17 – 10/19/17

1/22 James Blaylock DUI, violation of implied consent law

2/22 Andrea Walker Contempt of court

3/22 Andrew Cleveland Simple domestic assault, disorderly conduct

4/22 Antonineva McIntosh Failure to appear



5/22 Bradley McGill Violation of parole, unlawful drug paraphernalia

6/22 Brandon Barham Violation of community corrections

7/22 Christopher Keller Violation of probation

8/22 Christopher Triplett Failure to appear



9/22 Corey Vandyke Failure to appear

10/22 Cortez Williams Violation of probation

11/22 James Evans Violation of probation, failure to comply

12/22 Judy Hollis Hit-and-run property damage, driving on revoked/suspended license



13/22 Justin Todd Violation of community corrections

14/22 Kimberly Davis Violation of probation

15/22 Liz McIntosh Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear

16/22 Luellyn Polk Schedule VI drug violations



17/22 Michael Cole Violation of community corrections

18/22 Paul Carter Aggravated assault

19/22 Raheem Payne Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

20/22 Sheena Vigil Driving on revoked/suspended license



21/22 Shikia Pirtle Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

22/22 Terell Greer Violation of probation













































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/18/17 and 7 a.m. on 10/19/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.