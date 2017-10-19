Mugshots : Madison County : 10/18/17 – 10/19/17 October 19, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/22James Blaylock DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 2/22Andrea Walker Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 3/22Andrew Cleveland Simple domestic assault, disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 4/22Antonineva McIntosh Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/22Bradley McGill Violation of parole, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 6/22Brandon Barham Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/22Christopher Keller Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/22Christopher Triplett Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/22Corey Vandyke Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/22Cortez Williams Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/22James Evans Violation of probation, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 12/22Judy Hollis Hit-and-run property damage, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/22Justin Todd Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/22Kimberly Davis Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/22Liz McIntosh Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/22Luellyn Polk Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 17/22Michael Cole Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 18/22Paul Carter Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 19/22Raheem Payne Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 20/22Sheena Vigil Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 21/22Shikia Pirtle Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 22/22Terell Greer Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/18/17 and 7 a.m. on 10/19/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore