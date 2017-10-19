Shakespeare in the Park hits the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson’s first Shakespeare in the park opened Thursday night.

At 7:30 Thursday night, families and friends gathered at The Courtyard of the Suites of Larue to watch four free performances of the complete works of William Shakespeare. It features all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays performed in 97 minutes by three actors. Directors say the play is fast paced and filled with laughter.

“It’s a real important to give people the opportunity to be exposed to the arts and culture and certainly making something free and open to the general public is a way to break down barriers for people that may not be able to afford something to buy a ticket to see another show,” Said Jenci Spradin, Jackson Madison County Library.

Parents with young children should be advised that the show includes innuendo, physical humor and mildly crude language.