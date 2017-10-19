Tennessee gubernatorial candidate travels state in tractor

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man running for governor of Tennessee is traveling from one end of the state to the other in a unique way.

“I’m a cattle farmer from Williamson County,” Bill Lee, Tennessee gubernatorial candidate, said.

Lee is wrapping up his tractor tour of the Volunteer State with stops in West Tennessee.

“We’ve been meeting with farmers and rural communities, whether it’s a vocational/technical school or a rural health provider, and really bringing to light the issues that face rural and agricultural Tennessee,” Lee said.

He visited three counties on Thursday. He parked his tractor like it was his everyday vehicle and got a look at the expansion coming to Bongards Creameries in Humboldt.

“We’ve met the most remarkable people and seen this beautiful state from one end to the other,” Lee said. “We’ve learned what people have on their heart for their communities, and it helps backfill the vision that I have for this state.”

He went inside for a brief history of the company before getting a tour of the factory. Lee says his tour of the state is about raising awareness of the issues facing West Tennessee.

Lee also made stops in Trenton and Dyersburg on Thursday. He has two stops planned for Friday in Tipton and Shelby counties.