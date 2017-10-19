Weekend Starts Warm, Ends with Showers and Thunderstorms

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. Thursday

It’s warm and sunny this afternoon with temperatures reaching the middle and upper 70s across West Tennessee. Enjoy this weather while it lasts! The skies will get cloudier over the next couple of days with a likely chance for rain on Sunday as a cold front moves through the area.

Under mostly clear skies with calm winds, temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 40s by sunrise on Friday. After the chilly start, temperatures will warm up quickly Friday afternoon. It’ll be mainly clear in the morning but become partly to mostly cloudy later in the day with temperatures forecast to approach 80°F! Conditions will remain dry tomorrow but a slight chance for rain is forecast on Saturday and we’re looking at a likelier chance for rain when a cold front moves through on Sunday. With rain expected to continue into Monday for parts of West Tennessee, we could get over an inch of rain in many areas when all is said and done.

