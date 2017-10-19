West TN man pleads guilty to 4 rapes from 16 years ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to raping four women more than 16 years ago.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office said Wednesday that Tony Sea was sentenced to 40 years in prison without the possibility for parole. He pleaded guilty to four aggravated rape charges under a settlement with prosecutors.

Prosecutors say DNA evidence matched Sea to the rape cases. Sea broke into the victims’ homes or apartments, sexually assaulted them and tied the victims with telephone cords before leaving.

The cases occurred between September 2000 and May 2001. The ages of the victims ranged between 21 and 45.