Active Weekend On The Way

Weather Update:

It’ll be sunny and warm today. However clouds will gradually increase as the day goes along. We’ll keep an eye out to the west overnight into the day on Saturday, there will be a squall line of storms that forms well to the west, what is left of that line will approach the Mississippi River late morning Saturday. this will dissipate as it moves east, but its possible there could be a few showers as a result. Otherwise there will be a mix of sun and clouds with a SW winds pumping more humidity into the area ahead of a cold front.



The Storm Prediction Center has a 1/5 risk of severe weather late Sunday into Monday. That is a Marginal Risk of an isolated storm becoming strong to severe the area covered is generally along and south of the I-40 corridor for now. Most of Sunday will just be a plain rain, its late Sunday into Monday as an area of low pressure moves north from SE Arkansas into West Tennessee there is a window for strong to severe storms as the low deepens. I’ll have another check of the forecast coming up on Midday/Noon 11:30 AM ABC 7 and 12:00 CBS 7.

