Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office invests in drone for search & rescue operations

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is utilizing the latest in technology to improve search and rescue operations and save taxpayers’ money.

The department has invested in a unmanned aerial vehicle drone to assist law enforcement in areas such as locating missing people, wanted suspects on the run, and disaster response to weather threats such as a tornado.

“Technology is an ever-changing world, and departments nationwide sometimes struggle to keep up with that technology,” said Cpl. James Sanders, who is certified to operate the drone by the FAA. “We’re just trying to utilize the best tools that fit within our budget restraints.”

Sheriff Monte Belew said with the help of the drone they were able to find a missing teenager in a corn field a couple of months ago. The drone can record and capture still images and also features an infrared camera that reads heat signatures.

“We’ve got to cover a large amount of ground in a short period of time, and this gives us the capability of immediately being able to access some air support,” Sheriff Monte Belew said.

The drone can stay up in the air for up to five hours. Each battery lasts about 35 minutes, and Cpl. Sanders said they have plenty to spare.

“Usually on the ground we are looking at things in 3D, but only on one or two axis,” Cpl. Sanders. said. “That gives us the ability to add another viewpoint, another set of eyes in the sky.”

The department was able to budget the project for just under $5,000.