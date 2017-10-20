Jackson Family Fun Center hosts Special Olympics bowling event

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds of athletes were put to the test Friday, hoping to “strike” big.

The Jackson Family Fun Center hosted the annual Southwest Region Bowling Special Olympics.

Teams from schools and other organizations fought for a chance to compete in the state competition with players as young as 8 years old.

Organizers say even though it is competitive, it’s mostly about having fun and learning social skills.

“If anyone has ever been to a Special Olympics event, they will tell you that it is truly a blessing to see just how much children with disabilities have to offer and what they can do,” Special Olympics coach Retha Wood said.

Everyone received a participation award, but the top performers will move on to the state championship later this year.