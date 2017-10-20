Mugshots : Madison County : 10/19/17 – 10/20/17 October 20, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/16Amanda Pittman Aggravated assault, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Anthony White Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Bailee Guiton Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Bobby Howell Methamphetamine possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Carson Hopkins Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Dante Freeman Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Devonta Johnson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Jasmine Jones Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Jason Anderson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16John McBride Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Jonathan Trice Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Kierra Taylor Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Mary Winstead Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Rocky Snider Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Thomas Harper Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Tiffany Dickerson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/19/17 and 7 a.m. on 10/20/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore