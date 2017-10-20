Multiple police cars respond to north Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Tenn. — There was a heavy police presence Friday night at an apartment complex in north Jackson.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip from a caller that numerous law enforcement vehicles were at an apartment complex near Old Humboldt Road and Moize Cut Off Road in north Jackson.

When we arrived on scene around 10:45 p.m., several police cars were present at both ends of the apartment complex.

Police on scene said it was a routine traffic stop and that a driver had hit a patrol car. They said the patrol cars at the other end of the apartments were there for an unrelated reason.

Neighbors told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News someone got out of their car and ran, leading police to search the area.

Police would not confirm whether they were searching for anyone.

There was no word on whether anyone was taken into custody.