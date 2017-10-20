Small fire causes evacuation at Chester Co. assisted living facility

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — It was all hands on deck after heavy smoke flooded an assisted living facility Friday in the city of Henderson.

“About 7:30 a.m. we received a call for a fire at the Southern Oaks Assistant Living,” City of Henderson Public Information Officer Ron Stewart said.

Emergency crews racing to the scene knew they had to help rescue those inside.

“They were all outside, and we knew they needed to go somewhere,” Stewart said. “There was a fire inside, so we knew we couldn’t go back inside of there because a lot of them have issues with breathing.”

The 18 residents were evacuated just a short distance away to the Christ Community Church.

“Everybody is all right. They just got them out of the smoke,” family member Jessie Hudson said.

Hudson said when he heard the news he had to make sure his 82-year-old loved one was OK.

“My sister-in-law is over at the Southern Oaks. They had a fire, and we wanted to come over here and check on her,” Hudson said.

The good news — none of the residents were injured.

“We’re in a good, safe place inside of a church. They will be safe there and someone can look after them,” Hudson said.

Investigators say they are still searching for what caused the smoke.

Hudson says he heard it started from a fan.

“They had a fire in a fan and the blades. There wasn’t anyone hurt — that’s the main thing,” Hudson said.

Investigators have not released the cause of the smoke.

Officials say the assisted living facility had an emergency evacuation plan in place. They are now encouraging other facilities to do the same.

“Have a plan and let other law enforcement, fire department, any agency you can get in touch with know you have a plan and what that plan is,” Stewart said.