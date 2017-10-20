Starting Off Warm This Weekend, Showers Arrive Sunday

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. Friday

Skies are partly cloudy across West Tennessee, and perhaps its the cloud cover that’s keeping most of West Tennessee to the middle 70s, but Hardin county currently has temperatures just a couple degrees shy of 80°F right now! Conditions will be warm again tomorrow but a cold front coming on Sunday threatens to bring showers and thunderstorms to West Tennessee toward the end of the weekend with a big drop in temperature following during the middle of next week.

TONIGHT

Expect perfect conditions this evening for high school football! Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 60s at kickoff and cool down to just the lower 60s by the final scores. Clouds will trap in a little bit of the daytime heating today with temperatures expected to bottom out in the lower to middle 50s at the coolest point of the night. Winds will be light overnight and we’ll stay rain-free.



We’ll have another warm and mainly dry day on Saturday, there’s only a 20% chance for rain tomorrow, and showers will be likelier near the Mississippi River than anywhere else in West Tennessee. Highs will be near 80°F tomorrow afternoon under partly cloudy skies. A cold front coming on Sunday will give West Tennessee a likely chance for rain. Showers will be possible in the morning but the greater chance for rain is forecast for the afternoon and evening across the viewing area. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a closer look at the weekend forecast including how much rain we’ll get and stay with Storm Team Weather on-air and online for more updates!

