West TN nonprofits send Hurricane Harvey relief to Texas

Clarification: Stanfill Enterprises is based in Lexington, Tenn.

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hurricane Harvey made landfall and devastated the coast of Texas more than a month ago, but those in Houston are still feeling the effects.

West Tennessee made a final push to help those affected by packing bottled water, baby products and everything in between in a truck to make their way to Houston.

“It’s been a long time coming, but it was a beautiful sight when that truck pulled off,” said Pat Ross with the United Way.

Ross along with other nonprofits in the area started collecting items for hurricane victims seven weeks ago. Thanks to a truck donation from Stanfill Enterprises out of Lexington, they are finally being delivered.

“Everything was sorted, so all they have to do is look and say ‘Oh, there’s a pile of diapers, here’s a pile of supplies, a pile of water,'” Ross said.

Several area nonprofits donated the supplies that will be donated to a Houston church.

“They are the ones who are going to be receiving the items tomorrow morning, and then we will go about making sure they are given to the life center of the church and eventually a local warehouse for distribution,” said David Hicks, executive director of the American Red Cross of Mid-West Tennessee.

Hicks said even though the hurricane hit more than a month ago, Houston is still in a state of disaster.

“They are in such dire need of baby products, non-perishable food items and feminine hygiene products,” he said.

Ross says the amount of donations they are delivering says a lot about the community.

“You know what they say, West Tennessee is a giving community,” she said. “And in other words, we kind of showed out this one.”

The supplies will be delivered to the Houston church Saturday morning.