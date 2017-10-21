Benefit Concert will support Sonny Melton Memorial Scholarship Fund
PARIS, Tenn. — Some of Nashville’s biggest songwriters are coming to the Krider Performing Arts Center in Paris, TN on Wednesday, October 25 for a benefit for the Sonny Melton Memorial
Scholarship Fund.
Melton was one of the many victims in a mass shooting at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas earlier this month.
The concert will include many artists like Steven Lee Olsen and will be hosted by Alabama Boss.
A silent auction will include items donated from the likes of the The Charlie Daniels Band.
All proceeds will benefit the fund.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the performance starting at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $15 each and are on sale at the following locations:
Melton’s
13690 hwy 69A
Big Sandy
Kelley clinic
1015 Kelley Drive
Paris
Merison’s
202 Memorial Drive
Paris
The silent auction will be held in a room adjacent to the theatre.