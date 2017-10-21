Benefit Concert will support Sonny Melton Memorial Scholarship Fund

Jackson Jones

PARIS, Tenn. —  Some of Nashville’s biggest songwriters are coming to the Krider Performing Arts Center in Paris, TN on Wednesday, October 25 for a benefit for the Sonny Melton Memorial

Scholarship Fund.

 

Melton was one of the many victims in a mass shooting at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas earlier this month.

The concert will include many artists like Steven Lee Olsen and will be hosted by Alabama Boss.

A silent auction will include items donated from the likes of the The Charlie Daniels Band.

All proceeds will benefit the fund.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the performance starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 each and are on sale at the following locations:

 

Melton’s
13690 hwy 69A
Big Sandy

Kelley clinic
1015 Kelley Drive
Paris

Merison’s
202 Memorial Drive
Paris

The silent auction will be held in a room adjacent to the theatre.