Benefit Concert will support Sonny Melton Memorial Scholarship Fund

PARIS, Tenn. — Some of Nashville’s biggest songwriters are coming to the Krider Performing Arts Center in Paris, TN on Wednesday, October 25 for a benefit for the Sonny Melton Memorial

Scholarship Fund.

Melton was one of the many victims in a mass shooting at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas earlier this month.

The concert will include many artists like Steven Lee Olsen and will be hosted by Alabama Boss.

A silent auction will include items donated from the likes of the The Charlie Daniels Band.

All proceeds will benefit the fund.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the performance starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 each and are on sale at the following locations:

Melton’s

13690 hwy 69A

Big Sandy

Kelley clinic

1015 Kelley Drive

Paris

Merison’s

202 Memorial Drive

Paris

The silent auction will be held in a room adjacent to the theatre.