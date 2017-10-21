Help Parson Elementary school give back with a “Socktober” Fundraiser
JACKSON, Tenn.– One local school is stepping up their efforts to give back to those in need. Parson Elementary school is collecting socks all throughout the month of October. Everyone is getting involved especially the little ones. Emma Lindsey has donated over 1200 socks and she’s not done. She says she wants to get to 1500 socks. Emma saved her allowances to buy the socks. The socks will go to those devastated by recent hurricanes and those in need in the community.