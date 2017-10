Pet of the week: Biscuit

JACKSON, Tenn.– Meet our pet of the week Biscuit! Biscuit is a 2-year-old Chihuahua who was an only child until recently when his family situation changed. He’s fine with cats and kids but is a little shy around other dogs. He’s neutered and up to date on shots! For more information contact Melissa Roberts at┬ámelissaroberts @savingtheanimalstogether.org.