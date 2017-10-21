Rain On The Way This Weekend

Weather Update – 7 a.m. Saturday

We’ll have another warm and mainly dry day on Saturday, there’s only a 20% chance for rain tomorrow, and showers will be likelier near the Mississippi River than anywhere else in West Tennessee. Highs will be near 80°F tomorrow afternoon under partly cloudy skies.



A cold front coming on Sunday will give West Tennessee a likely chance for rain. Showers will be possible in the morning but the greater chance for rain is forecast for the afternoon and evening across the viewing area. We could see between 1 and 3″ of rain across West Tennessee with isolated totals of 3″ – 4″ between Sunday and Tuesday. Temperatures will get a lot colder next week when on Wednesday, we’ll struggle to reach 60°F – most will be stuck in the 50s at the warmest point of the day. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a closer look at the weekend forecast including how much rain we’ll get and stay with Storm Team Weather on-air and online for more updates!

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj