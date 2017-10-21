Sheriff’s office searching for inmate who left work detail

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding an inmate who walked away from a work detail.

On Oct. 20th, 2017 at around 5:00 pm, authorities were notified of an inmate who walked away from a work detail.

The inmate is John Richard Moore, white male, 44 years of age, 5’10” tall, 185 lbs, last wearing a black t-shirt and jeans. He is serving time for burglary and theft over $2,500.

According to authorities, no direction of travel is known due to a delay in the work detail supervisor reporting him missing.

The last known location of John Moore was Fairview, TN. No other information is available at this time.

