Shooting at Union City Apartment sends man to the hospital

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Union City Police say one man was shot at an apartment complex Friday evening. Police say it happened around 8 pm in the parking lot of the East Gate Village Apartment Complex on Nash Road. Police have not released the name or condition of the victim. Several Eyewitness News Tipsters say the victim is a white male and was shot three times in the chest. Stay with WBBJ as we work to learn more details.