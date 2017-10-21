Veterans from all wars share stories at annual reunion

JACKSON, Tenn. — Veterans from across the country came together in the Hub City to reunite and share their stories.

It’s an event about brotherhood, camaraderie and honor among war veterans from across the country.

“I served in Vietnam for the first tour in 1968,” said Randall Brantley, one of nearly 50 of our country’s heroes coming together for VFW Post 1848’s 20th veterans reunion.

“We talk mostly about the good times, because there was a lot of bad times,” he said.

For many of the veterans, the reunion is more than just a time to reconnect.

“Last night we did a missing man table,” said veteran and house committee member John Harrison. “We honor missing personal from every branch of the service.”

The week-long reunion is full of different ceremonies, some aimed at helping those who may be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“If we can get people in here and get them the help they need, hopefully we’re going to see those numbers going down, and memberships going up,” Harrison said.

Even if they’ve never met, Harrison says all veterans share a unique bond.

“Veterans share something they understand that a lot of people don’t understand,” he said.

Members of the post say they hope to grow the event, and get younger generations involved.

“We’re here to support the veterans and the veterans of the community,” post commander Norman White. “Any way we can do that, that’s what were here for.”

The reunion wraps up tomorrow morning with a church service for the veterans.