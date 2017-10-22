Annual ‘Frontier Days’ takes West Tennesseans back in time

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local state park transformed into a Civil War battlefield as West Tennesseans took a step back in time.

For James Weaver and his group the Civil War Artillery, reenacting the deadly 19th century war is more than just a hobby.

“We try to get as close as we can to the way things were in the 1800’s,” he said.

Weaver said it’s a chance to step back in time, but more importantly, to keep history alive.

“History is very important,” he said. “If you don’t know where you came from, you don’t know where your going.”

Weaver’s group had a chance to demonstrate how a cannon was used during the war at Chickasaw state park’s “Frontier Days.”

Weaver said a cannon was shot three times a minute in the civil war.

Park Ranger Ron Elder said the goal of the weekend is to highlight the history of West Tennessee prior to the state park.

“It’s our annual event, and it’s something we always look forward to,” Elder said.

Several presenters showed a glimpse of what life was like back in the day including live demonstrations of blacksmithing and performances by Chickasaw dancers.

“We get people from all over West Tennessee into middle Tennessee, and quite a few people come from Mississippi as well,”Elder said.

Demonstrators like Weaver say no matter what your background is, it’s important to know our nation’s history.

“Whether your family has roots in union or the confederacy, just come and play and see what it’s all about,” he said.

Chickasaw state park rangers say “Frontier Days” is always held in October, and they’re already making plans for next year.