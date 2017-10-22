Folks walk with pride for 6th Annual Strides Against Cancer Walk

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thousands of West Tennesseans dressed in pink and hit the streets today to make strides against breast cancer.

The American Cancer Society’s 3-mile walk brings together survivors, caregivers, men and women to raise money and awareness to help save lives from breast cancer.

Organizers said the walk is non-competitive and the goal is to ensure no one faces breast cancer alone.

“I got to see a lady just a while ago and last year when she was here she had been out of the hospital for one day. and when she said she was a survivor she said for one day and I just recognized her and here she is a year later happy and well and that’s the best part,” said Community Manager Amy Morris.

This year’s sixth annual walk was held at the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex.