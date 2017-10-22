Jackson Theatre Guild holds auditions for ‘Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol’

JACKSON, Tenn. – The first signs of Christmas spirit could be felt in Jackson Sunday afternoon.

Groups of hopeful actors came to audition for the Jackson Theatre Guild’s Christmas show, “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol.”

Representatives of the Theatre Guild said they were casting roles for three men and one woman, or four men. They will would represent every character in the performance.

No prior experience was necessary.

“This is going to be slightly different because this is through Jacob Marley’s view and its when he has gotten to the first level of hell, because he passed away before Scrooge, so he gets there, and hes going to try to raise himself up to get himself out of his position,” said Office Manager Kristen McKenney.

McKenney said you can see the performance of “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol,” from December 14th through the 17th.

For more information on show times and locations as well as ticket prices go to jtgonline.com