A Rainy Sunday Evening, Cooler On Monday

Updated 11:00 p.m. Sunday October 22.

Moderate rain showers and a possible rumble of thunder continues this evening and overnight. An area of low pressure will move right over us during the late night hours and then a push of much cooler air. Overnight lows will dip to around the low 50’s at the bus stop in the morning.

A much cooler week ahead as the rain will start to clear out by late afternoon Monday with shift of the winds out of the northwest.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Email: Badavis@wbbjtv.com