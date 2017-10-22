Reward being offered for information on high school vandalism

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A reward is being offered for information about vandalism at a football field.

McNairy Central High School posted photos on their Facebook page showing graffiti sprayed on their field and score board.

No known suspects are known at this time, but the school said to refrain from throwing blame because of the messages’ content.

They’re asking if you have any information, contact the McNairy County Sheriff’s Department at 731-645-1004.

