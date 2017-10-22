Top Stories for the third week of October

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — An armed robbery suspect on the loose, a man found dead in his pick up truck, and a new piece of equipment that a local sheriff’s department says has already been used to find a missing teenager; these are headlines from this week’s top stories.

Monday we showed you chilling surveillance video of a bank robbery suspect in Reagan. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department says around 7:45 am last Saturday morning, a man walked into a local bank wearing gloves and a mask, displaying a weapon. The accused gunman got away with no money, but is wanted for attempted armed robbery and firearms charges. Investigators say the suspect is around 6’3 to 6’5 tall with a thin build and a deep voice.

Also Monday, we showed you photos of a man who’s accused of burglarizing a local restaurant. Henderson County deputies say he broke into Patty’s in Wildersville last Wednesday. They say not only did he help himself to a salad and some pie, but also $400 from the cash register. Deputies say the restaurant is unsure why their security alarm didn’t sound.

Friday, we traveled to Paris where the Henry County Sheriff’s Office demonstrated their newest technology that they say will improve search and rescue operations within their county. This newest technology is an unmanned, aerial vehicle drone. Deputies say it will assist them in areas such as locating missing people, wanted suspects on the run, and response following a natural disaster such as a tornado.

Saturday, we told you about a man who was found dead in his pick up truck Friday. Union City police say it happened in the parking lot of the East Gate Village apartment complex. That man was 27-year-old Dennis Neisler. Officers say Neisler was shot five times in the torso through the driver’s side window. Witnesses describe the suspect as a tall, heavyset, African-American man, but say residents in the area are reluctant to speak with law enforcement. The chief says the crime could be drug related; a situation he said is not unusual for the area.