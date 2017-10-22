Top Ten Most Wanted Man in Alabama arrested in West Tennessee

PARIS, Tenn. — One of Tuscaloosa’s Top Ten Most Wanted was arrested in West Tennessee.

According to a report from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Boyd, age 25, was arrested as a fugitive from justice for a felony warrant for criminal negligence homicide.

He was stopped on a routine patrol for a minor traffic offense.

The driver identified himself as Boyd, who had an outstanding felony warrant for criminal negligence homicide out of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

He was placed on $100,000 bond.