Union University hosts down syndrome awareness ‘Buddy Walk’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members laced up their walking shoes today to walk and raise awareness for those with down syndrome.

The annual “Buddy Walk” was held on Union University’s campus.

Those who went enjoyed food, games, and fellowship on the lawn under the university’s clock tower.

Organizers said the one mile walk is celebrates all abilities and raises awareness and acceptance of down syndrome.

“My favorite part is just all our families get together. There’s only a few times a year where the children of all ages come together and its just a really exciting time,” said Down Syndrome Association of West Tennessee member Amy Allen.

The walk was open to everyone in the community and the money raised will benefit the Down Syndrome Association of West Tennessee.