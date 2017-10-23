1 killed in Madison County house fire

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A house fire Monday morning killed one person in Madison County, according to Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner.

Turner said the fire broke out around 6 a.m. Monday at a house on Hopper Barker Road. Firefighters said they found a man dead inside.

Turner said it took crews about 30 minutes to get the fire under control. Deputies shut down the road for several hours while crews worked to put out the fire.

Firefighters said Tennessee Bomb and Arson investigators along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are helping with the investigation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.