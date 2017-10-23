BREAKING: Union City police ID suspect in deadly shooting

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Police have identified a suspect after a deadly Friday night shooting.

Deshawn Markee Taylor, 19, of Union City is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder, according to a release from the Union City Police Department.

Taylor is charged in the shooting that killed 26-year-old Dennis Edward Neisler. Police say Taylor should be considered armed and dangerous.

Neisler was found around 8 p.m. Friday with multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Nash Street in Union City, according to police. He later died from his injuries.

Taylor’s last known address was an apartment on Nash Street in Union City.

Anyone with information is urged to call Union City police at 731-885-1515 or Crime Stoppers at 731-885-TIPS (8477).