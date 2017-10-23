Holocaust survivor shares experience with Gibson Co. students

MEDINA, Tenn. — Students at South Gibson High School on Monday heard from someone who lived through one of the most horrific events of the 20th century.

School officials say students have been researching the Holocaust.

Dr. Clark Blatteis was 7 years old when he found himself on a ship with his family in hopes of escaping Germany.

“When things happen that in fact cause the oppression and the persecution of one group, that they should go against that,” Dr. Blatteis said of what he hopes people will take from his story.

Dr. Blatteis says he is fortunate that he and his family were able to leave Germany alive. He urges people to stand up for discrimination, even if they are not the immediate victims.