Humboldt residents voice concerns at city-wide community meeting

HUMBOLDT, Tenn — Local law enforcement hosted a city-wide community meeting in Humboldt, Monday night, drawing a crowd filled with concerned residents. From crime prevention and gang violence to building strong relationships with the community, Humboldt residents touched on all of it. Police officers took time to listen to their concerns as well offer suggestions to combat the problems.

“We’ve had a bad year,” Chief Rob Ellis said. “I’m going to be honest with you we had a bad year.”

A packed house as Humboldt residents heard from those who protect and serve their city.

“I think we definitely heard the voice of the community and our officers need to be a little more community oriented in their police tactics,” Chief Ellis said.

Concerns varied from the city’s crime rate, community policing, to gang activity in neighborhoods.

“The recent violent activities that have been taking place in Humboldt that was my main concern,” resident, Crystal Panky said.

Residents want to know how police officers are actively working to make the city a safer place.

“I just didn’t want us to come here and have a community discussion,” Panky said. “I wanted us to really get to some concrete things and make some plans.”

Citizens also stressed the importance of supporting the police when something happens in their neighborhood.

“As a community we have concerns, but we also have to be as a community involved to help the police and then our city can grow and get back to the luster that it once was,” Clifford Morris said.

Chief Ellis said listening to what Humboldt residents have to say and planning a course of action is the most effective way to make change.

“We just need to get out there and serve and protect best that we can and put our best foot forward on a daily basis and listen to the community and try to accommodate them,” Chief Ellis said.

Another concern for many residents was the number of officers employed. Chief Ellis said by the end of the year there will be 28 officers serving the community, the most the department has ever had.

Chief Ellis says there will be another community meeting planned at the beginning of the new year.