Jackson church celebrates 150 years of worship

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church is celebrating 150 years by welcoming past, present and future members to their chapel.

First Christian Church celebrated the occasion Sunday morning with a special worship service and lunch.

Members said the walls of the church hold a lot of history and they want to keep growing and make the community better.

“We know there is a lot of heartache going on around us at this time — health care, addiction, depression, anxiety — and there’s so much peace here in this church,” church member Jessica Smith said.

Church memorabilia throughout the years was on display for those in attendance.