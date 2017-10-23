JSCC brings international heritage to campus

JACKSON, Tenn.-Jackson State Community College brought international heritage to their campus, Monday night.

The Paul Brock Band visited the campus to perform. They are a four-piece Irish band and visited as a part of the Jackson State International Education Program.

Every semester the students pay $10 for the international program and the school brings international programs to the students that can’t study abroad.

“Never say that you’re never gonna leave West Tennessee. You never know when some of these international experiences will open up new doors and new opportunities,” said Mary Wadley, associate professor at JSCC.

Wadley also said this is the fifth year that the school has sent students to study abroad.