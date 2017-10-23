Light Rain Early, Gradual Clearing This Afternoon

Weather Update:

Light rain and drizzle will continue this morning, especially along and north of the I-40 corridor this morning. It will be breezy as well today with winds 7-12 mph out of the west as the upper level low moves north and dry air filters in on the back side. It will take a bit to see temperatures respond, but respond they will! The main theme this week will be below average temperatures. We’ll have two waves of colder air moving into the area, one will arrive mid week where high temperatures may not even make it to 60 degrees.

There will be some improvement on Thursday as mean upper flow becomes zonal (west to east). Temperatures will rise to upper 60s to 70 degrees. This however is a response to the second wave which will drop in on Friday, bringing chance of showers back into the forecast. behind that front temperatures plummet again. The atmosphere never really gets a chance to recover from the first wave! This time morning lows may be in the mid 30s and high temperatures only in the upper 40s to low 50s. If this pans out it we’ll hav ethe first taste of Winter next weekend. We do appear to warm up slightly before Halloween, probably back into the mid to low 60s.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @wbbj7moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com