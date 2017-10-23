Local parent shares domestic violence experience at WRAP event

TRENTON, Tenn. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and many elected officials and faith-based groups are organizing events and activities to raise awareness.

The Wo/Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program held a presentation in Trenton in an effort to reach out to survivors and victims of abuse.

Trenton elected officials including City Mayor Ricky Jackson, Humboldt Mayor Marvin Sikes and Milan Mayor B.W. Beasley signed a proclamation for recognition of the important work communities do preventing domestic violence.

WRAP Advocate Lartyania Merriweather hosted the event. WRAP serves 19 counties, with their headquarters being in Jackson.

“We are here for them, and we are here to offer them hope. There’s always hope. It’s never the end, but there’s always hope,” Merriweather said.

WRAP invited the Rev. Barbara Fitzhugh to share her story of domestic abuse.

She said on Sept. 15, 2016, her daughter Camille was taking her two eldest children to school when her husband came up to her car and shot her 10 times. She told him she was leaving him on Sept. 10. Barbara was in the car behind her with her two youngest children. She said Camille’s husband fled the scene and then shot and killed himself.

Camille was 26-years-old and left behind four children.

“My daughter was not a victim,” Fitzhugh said. “She decided not to be his victim anymore. She cut ties, she walked out of the relationship and she refused to allow fear to dominate her life.”

Fizthugh sang a soulful song in memory of her daughter and hopes her story will encourage others to be strong.

“It will empower another person who is being abused to say no, enough is enough, and walk away from the situation,” Fitzhugh said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, visit WRAP’s website to learn more.