Man charged after Tuesday shooting in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt police have charged a man after a shooting Tuesday.

Humboldt police said a man was driving near South 17th Avenue when his vehicle was shot at multiple times by a person in another vehicle. The victim’s car was hit several times, police said in a news release Monday.

Jaycent Montrell Cox, 22, was determined to be a person of interest in the shooting, and he was later arrested without incident, according to police.

Cox is charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

He is currently held at the Gibson County Correctional Complex on $250,000 bond.