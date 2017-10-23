Mugshots : Madison County : 10/20/17 – 10/23/17

1/34 Sandra Ware Violation of order of protection

2/34 Saif Shareef Shoplifting

3/34 Summer Morris Burglary, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/34 Richard Dunsford Shoplifting



5/34 Adrian Wiggins Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/34 Ann Fields Shoplifting

7/34 Anthony Jones Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations

8/34 Antonio Carr Disorderly conduct



9/34 Benjamin Fortner Public intoxication

10/34 Bradley Winter Burglary, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

11/34 Christopher Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/34 Cody Elliott DUI, reckless driving



13/34 Cortavious Price Violation of probation

14/34 Dalvin Carter Failure to appear

15/34 Darla Lester DUI, leaving the scene of an accident

16/34 Darnelle Burton Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/34 Devante Triplett Aggravated domestic assault

18/34 Donna Passwater Contempt of court

19/34 Kaylon Williams Simple possession/casual exchange

20/34 Kenne Smith Driving on revoked/suspended license



21/34 Kimberly Nimmo Simple domestic assault

22/34 Kirsten Frye DUI, child abuse or neglect-nonviolent

23/34 Lashanna Price Simple domestic assault, vandalism

24/34 Mario Rodriguez Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



25/34 Matthew Scoggin DUI, possession of methamphetamine, contraband in penal institution, schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange

26/34 Rakevius Cole Failure to appear

27/34 Renata Parks Driving on revoked/suspended license

28/34 Tamara Wilkins Shoplifting



29/34 Tamuel Hudson Simple domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license

30/34 Thomas Reed Criminal trespass

31/34 Timothy Compton DUI, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license

32/34 Tocia Cobb Criminal trespass



33/34 Trent Reynolds Failure to appear

34/34 Tyrus Rogers Failure to appear





































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/20/17 and 7 a.m. on 10/23/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.