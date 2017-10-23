Mugshots : Madison County : 10/20/17 – 10/23/17 October 23, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/34Sandra Ware Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 2/34Saif Shareef Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 3/34Summer Morris Burglary, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 4/34Richard Dunsford Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 5/34Adrian Wiggins Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/34Ann Fields Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 7/34Anthony Jones Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 8/34Antonio Carr Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 9/34Benjamin Fortner Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 10/34Bradley Winter Burglary, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/34Christopher Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/34Cody Elliott DUI, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 13/34Cortavious Price Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/34Dalvin Carter Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/34Darla Lester DUI, leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 16/34Darnelle Burton Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/34Devante Triplett Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 18/34Donna Passwater Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 19/34Kaylon Williams Simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 20/34Kenne Smith Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 21/34Kimberly Nimmo Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 22/34Kirsten Frye DUI, child abuse or neglect-nonviolent Show Caption Hide Caption 23/34Lashanna Price Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 24/34Mario Rodriguez Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 25/34Matthew Scoggin DUI, possession of methamphetamine, contraband in penal institution, schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 26/34Rakevius Cole Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 27/34Renata Parks Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 28/34Tamara Wilkins Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 29/34Tamuel Hudson Simple domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 30/34Thomas Reed Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 31/34Timothy Compton DUI, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 32/34Tocia Cobb Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 33/34Trent Reynolds Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 34/34Tyrus Rogers Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/20/17 and 7 a.m. on 10/23/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore