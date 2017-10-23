Multiple arrests made in McNairy Co. school vandalism

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Three people have been arrested after authorities say a local high school football field was trashed and damaged over the weekend.

The vandalism took place at McNairy Central High School.

“They used syrup and glitter to write things on the track, and there were some derogatory comments that were painted on the buildings at the school,” McNairy County Sheriff Guy Buck said.

Buck says three people were arrested Monday morning for causing an estimated $6,000 worth of damage to the school. He expects more arrests by the end of the day.

“One of the areas they painted was a senior student project, and he invested $1,000 to paint the end zones of the football field,” Sheriff Buck said.

The suspects also painted on a new LED scoreboard with sensors in it, each of them costing $1,000.

Those at the school say they are doing everything they can to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“We are re-emphasizing keeping gates locked to all the facilities, and the sheriff is probably going to up the patrols here on nights and weekends,” Principal Mickey Murphy said.

Murphy said while it might have been intended as a prank, he doesn’t find it funny.

“We’ve been working on these facilities, and this is disheartening to a lot of coaches and a lot of the parents that have put in a lot of time in on this,” he said.

Sheriff Buck says the names of the adult suspects will be released once all arrests have been made.