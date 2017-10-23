Police investigate robbery at north Jackson pizza restaurant

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police confirm officers are investigating an early Monday morning robbery at a business in north Jackson.

Jackson police said the robbery happened around 1 a.m. Monday at Marco’s Pizza on Vann Drive.

Officers said the business was closed at the time but that employees were there. Police said they are still trying to figure out how many people were involved and if they took anything.

Police said no one was injured.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).