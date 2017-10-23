Potential For Frost Wednesday Morning

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. Monday

After yesterday’s cold front, there’s a lot of sunshine spilling back into the Mid-South! We’ll have a mix of clear skies and clouds through Wednesday but the main point will be the cold weather in the forecast. We’re expecting frost to form Wednesday morning with temperatures expected to return to the 30s!

TONIGHT

Tonight will remain breezy at times with westerly winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour. Skies will be mainly clear to partly cloudy with temperatures dropping to the lower and middle 40s by Tuesday morning. Windy conditions and some cloud cover should keep frost from forming tonight.

Another day of sun and clouds is forecast for Tuesday with highs near 60°F. Keep in mind, our average high for October 24th is 71°F, so this will be much cooler than normal for this time of the year. We’re not completely out of the woods from the light rain and drizzle. Some may return tomorrow afternoon with winds expected to blow to maximum sustained speeds of 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour during the day.

