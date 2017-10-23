Top plays from week 10

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top plays from week 10 are as followed:

#5: Bolivar’s Trey Lowe connects with Josh Sturgis for a Tiger touchdown. Bolivar would take down Westview 47-20.

#4: Dyersburg’s Christopher Russell returns the opening kick off all the way for six! Dyersburg knocked off Chester County 48-6.

#3: Henry County’s Lukas Reynolds extends for the end zone helping his Patriots defeat Clarksville NE 26-13.

#2: Haywood’s Xavier Walker makes several Liberty Tech defenders fall with several juke moves. Haywood would go on to beat the Crusaders 48-3.

#1: Dyersburg’s Kevin Spencer focuses in and catches a pass that bounces off a Eagles defender helmet to walk in for the score.